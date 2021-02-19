Region Recap 2/19: At last, championship night

All scores are championship game unless otherwise noted:

REGION 7-CLASS 4A BOYS (SC)
James Island 46, Hilton Head Island 61

REGION 3-CLASS 4A BOYS
Benedictine 58, New Hampstead 86

REGION 1-CLASS 3A BOYS
Appling County 72-Long County 58

REGION 3-CLASS 3A BOYS
Johnson 60, Windsor Forest 53

REGION 2- CLASS 2A BOYS
Jeff Davis 32, Swainsboro 85 (Semifinal)

REGION 3- CLASS A BOYS
ECI 54, Portal 59 (Semifinal)
Metter 59, Claxton 50 (Semifinal)

REGION 3-CLASS 4A BOYS
Jenkins 49, Islands 37

REGION 3-CLASS 3A GIRLS
Johnson by forfeit

REGION 3- CLASS A GIRLS
Jenkins County 37, Claxton 61

