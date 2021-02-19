Region Recap 2/19: At last, championship night

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern baseball team gave itself a chance to pull off a comeback, but Tennessee held on to deal the surging Eagles a 5-3 loss in the season opener Friday night.

Trailing 5-0 and held hitless through six innings, the Eales' offense injected some energy into the crowd at J.I. Clements Stadium with a three-run seventh inning. Noah Ledford got the scoring started for Georgia Southern with a solo home run and the Eagles pushed across two more before the Volunteers buckled down -- allowed just one baserunner over the final two innings to secure the win.