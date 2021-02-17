Region Recap 2/17: Statesboro girls win title, Region 3-3A kicks into gear

Statesboro girls basketball improved its record to 21-0 after capturing a regional title on its home floor against Brunswick, 64-51.

The Blue Devils’ win highlighted another crowded night of region basketball, which included the start of the Class 3A and 4A Region 3 Tournaments and a tournament crown for Bluffton in SCHSL Region 7-4A.

REGION 7 – CLASS 4A GIRLS (SC)
May River 30, Bluffton 48 (Title Game)

REGION 2 – CLASS 6A GIRLS
Brunswick 51, Statesboro 64 (Title Game)

REGION 3 – CLASS 4A GIRLS
New Hampstead 35, Jenkins 42

REGION 3 – CLASS 4A BOYS
New Hampstead 78, Islands 46
Benedictine 41, Jenkins 26

REGION 1 – CLASS 3A BOYS
Long County 70, Pierce County 65 (OT)
Appling County 70, Tatnall County 61

REGION 3 – CLASS 3A BOYS
Beach 61, Savannah 53
Southeast Bulloch 54, Beach 45

REGION 2 – CLASS 2A BOYS
Toombs County 83, Vidalia 77 (3OT)

