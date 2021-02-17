Region Recap 2/17: Statesboro girls win title, Region 3-3A kicks into gear

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Southern women's basketball was facing a two-week hiatus after its series against Coastal Carolina fell by the wayside due to COVID protocols within the Chanticleers' program.

The Eagles solved that problem by scheduling two games against MEAC opponent North Carolina Central. They will play NC Central on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. and then again on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. Both games will be at Hanner Fieldhouse.

This weekend's series will be the first meeting between Georgia Southern and NC Central in the two schools' histories.

The canceled games against Coastal Carolina will not be made up, per the athletic department.