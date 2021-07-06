Recruiting Updates: Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek, Calvary Day’s Hannah Cail draw interest early in recruiting process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Most Benedictine football fans are probably familiar with senior starting quarterback Holden Geriner.



Some may not be familiar with his backup: rising sophomore Luke Kromenhoek.



The sophomore has had an eventful summer, picking up offers from Florida State and Coastal Carolina while playing with Team Dimes, a 7v7 squad based out of Savannah.



Kromenhoek has gotten more than just offers at several college camps he attended: he also got feedback on how to make his game better.



“A little bit of footwork, they want to see my footwork get better,” Kromenhoek said. “They want to see my arm improve and my reads improve, mentally, and then just knowledge of the game, knowing coverages and stuff, they want to see all of that improve.”

Had the chance to chat with @TheBC400 QB @LukeKromenhoek today; he says that he has a lot of similarities with starter @holdengeriner.



(Scary thought for the rest of the 912.)



Rising sophomore has offers from FSU and Coastal Carolina already.



More to come on @WSAV tonight! pic.twitter.com/OEaZ6hfDdA — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) July 6, 2021

Calvary Day’s Hannah Cail has been getting in the gym a lot this summer: both with her Cavalier teammates and with Tier One basketball for AAU.



Cail says that her scoring ability is key to her identity as a player.



“My shot has really improved,” Cail said. “I mean, shooting behind the arc, that’s kind of main thing, but I’ve been working on a lot of screen work, handling the ball, driving to the basket, finishing.”



Although Cail is just a rising junior, she has gotten interest from Kennesaw State and Presbyterian. She averaged nearly 20 points per game for the Cavaliers in 2020-’21.