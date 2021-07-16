Recruiting Update: Calvary Day football’s Troy Ford Jr. talks unofficial visits, summer work

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Even though Troy Ford Jr. won’t officially be an upperclassman for a few more weeks, the recruiting attention has been nonstop.



Ford Jr., a Class of 2023 two-way football star at Calvary Day, has gotten offers from Notre Dame, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, among others.



“I’ve been just going to camps and working out and visiting colleges – a bunch of them – this summer,” Ford said.

Ford Jr. singled out Georgia Tech as one of the most memorable stops on his unofficial visit circuit.



“My siblings and I were able to take a picture with the helmets on and stuff,” Ford Jr. said. “They were all on my back. It was a really cool moment.”



Most schools have recruited Ford Jr. as a linebacker but he says some, like Virginia Tech, have offered him a scholarship without designating a position.

Ford Jr. played on two 7v7 teams this summer: one with Calvary Day and another with Team Dimes, which draws in top players from all around Chatham County. In between 7v7 games, Ford Jr. is primarily working on becoming a more versatile linebacker.



“Probably my strongest thing is I love being physical,” Ford Jr. said. “I love hitting people. That’s my favorite thing about football. A thing I could get better at is probably pass coverage.”



Ford Jr. says that he will likely wait until after his junior season to narrow his list of schools down to a Top 10.



Calvary Day’s first game will be at home on August 20 against Prince Avenue Christian.