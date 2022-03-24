Wade Hampton’s Jamian Risher is no stranger to our audience at WSAV.



He’s been our Performer of the Week on Thursday Blitz Countdown, in our highlights on many a Friday Night Blitz and was even the MVP of our Blitz Border Bowl after scoring a 75-yard touchdown in Team Lowcountry’s comeback victory.

Now the Red Devil star is announcing his college choice with WSAV, dropping a surprise announcement that he is committing to the University of South Carolina as a walk-on.



Risher certainly had other options; he had scholarship offers at Savannah State, Lenoir-Rhyne and Newberry Colleges, just to name a few.



Although a walk-on position with South Carolina does not come with the guarantee of a scholarship, Risher is confident that he can make the team and his high school statistics certainly back up that confidence. He ran for over 1,400 yards and threw for over 700 more while accounting for 29 total touchdowns. On defense, Risher snagged six interceptions.



Below you’ll find our conversation, edited to start with Risher’s big announcement. The unedited conversation is in the video above.





Q: I know you haven’t committed yet. Is there a particular date or something that you’re waiting for before you announce? What’s the timeframe like on that?

A: I was going to announce on here that I’m walking on to [South] Carolina. I’m betting on myself.





Q: What led to that decision? I know you visited there back in the fall…what made you decide that?

A: South Carolina was just always a school that I loved. It was my dream school. Just to get accepted there academically, that kind of gave me the green light to say I want to go here. The atmosphere as well, the fanbase is amazing.

Q: When you met with head coach Shane Beamer, when you met with the position coaches, what kind of vibes did they give you?

A: It was great vibes. I talked to the receivers coach Justin Stepp and we were just chatting. He knew my area well and it just seemed like a great fit for me.



Q: For the people who might not be as familiar with football, to take a walk-on spot over a scholarship somewhere else, what are some of the risks associated with that and what is the potential payoff?

A: The risk is that you might not make the team. You might not get playing time if you make the team. But I think that I’m good enough that I can work my way up the scale. I can do whatever else the other great players are doing on the field. I believe I have the talent.





Q: You were kind of the star of the show at Wade Hampton. You were the quarterback and the leader on defense. As a walk-on, you’re really starting from level one. How do you think you will handle that transition?



A: I think I’m going to handle it well. It’s definitely going to be foreign but I think I can push through.



Q: You showed the ability to play multiple positions: quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back…which one of those were you primarily recruited for? Or was it a little bit of each?



A: Mainly I was recruited as a safety, but the Naval Academy was recruiting me for wide receiver. I never got an offer from them, though.





Q: Do you have a preference?



A: It doesn’t matter to me. At the next level, I will play any position, as long as I’m playing.



Q: What kind of feedback have you gotten from coaches about the strengths and weaknesses of your game?



A: The good news was they told me that I can hit and I have good closing speed and open-field tackling. I’ve got good eyes and IQ. My weaknesses are probably my speed and just my hips, I need to work on those.



Q: Anybody you want to thank or shout out for helping you get here?



A: I want to thank my mom, my dad, my siblings, my coaches. I want to thank Coach Hanna, Coach Paul, Coach McCollum, Coach James, everybody on the coaching staff, my teammates. I want to shout out Wade Hampton High School, I want to shout out Gifford, South Carolina, Nixville, Bryson, and all of Hampton County.