STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Tormenta FC defender Brittain Gottlieb has had quite a run in South Georgia, from a great career at Islands High School to signing an academy contract with a pro team at just 18 years old.



Now Gottlieb is taking the next step in his development, signing to play soccer at Florida International University just two weeks.



The precocious young player chose FIU over several other schools that were interested in him, including South Carolina and Coastal Carolina.



Now that Gottlieb is about to make the leap from Tormenta prospect to full-time college student, we caught up with him to discuss why he chose FIU and his time with Tormenta FC.



Transcript has been lightly edited for grammar and syntax.



Q: First thing’s first, how is the season going so far?



A: It’s going good. I haven’t gotten as much playing time as I wanted to, but the team is doing really well. We just came off a big win, so just moving forward from there.



Q: What do you think has been your biggest success this season and what has been your biggest opportunity for improvement?



A: My biggest success this season has probably just been getting better and working hard every single day and just being with the guys every day. I’m learning things I haven’t learned before so it’s just a learning experience for me.



What I’m most looking forward to at FIU is being in a college environment and just being around my peers. Guys who are a similar age to me, you know? Just ready to show my ability and my talent and get started.



Q: Let’s talk about FIU a bit. What was that recruiting process like and why did you choose it?



A: It’s a great school. They were very team-oriented and that was a big thing for me. It’s Miami so that will be a big lifestyle change. Just gotta get used to it.



Q: Could you talk a little bit about your visit down there? What did they say to you and what was your reaction to campus?



A: I didn’t go down for a visit just because we’re really tight (on time) with the season and everything. I don’t want to miss training and miss the games. I haven’t gone down there yet but I’m really excited to. I did a virtual tour and I talked with the coaches several times. They sold me.

Q: The ability to have played with Tormenta before you go to college; I know that’s an experience a lot of people have during or after. Doing it before you go, how does that prepare you for success at the collegiate level?



A: These guys are professionals, so the best at what they do. The level of play and the speed of play; hopefully I’ll be adjusted to that when I get there.



Q: What position do you see yourself playing in college? Pretty consistent with where you are here or are you moving around the formation?



A: Well, I can play anywhere in the back, but I’m going there to play right back.



Q: What are you planning on majoring in?



A: Business.



Q: Once your college days are over, are you thinking you might want to give pro soccer a run?



A: One hundred percent, yeah, I want to be a pro, like these guys.



Q: Do you see yourself coming back to Tormenta?



A: Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.