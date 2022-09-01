STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Game of the Week means another target-rich environment for potential recruits!



This week’s game pits Effingham County against their rivals from across the Ogeechee River, the Statesboro Blue Devils. Both of these schools have a history of sending their kids to the next level, and we anticipate that at least some of the players that line up on Friday are going to do the same.



We’re going to spotlight one player that already has college offers and two players that don’t have any, or at least not as many as we think they should.



These are by no means the only college football prospects on the field; we’ll talk about more of them during the broadcast, which starts on the CW at 7:30!





KEION WALLACE: EFFINGHAM COUNTY (WR/DB)



Wallace started his recruiting tour strong, pulling down offers from the likes of Texas A&M and Ole Miss as a sophomore.



However, that momentum slowed down his junior year after Wallace injured his shoulder, causing him to miss football season.



Effingham County now has the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior back, and the offers have come rolling in as well since he regained his health. Wallace added USF and West Virginia to his impressive list, among several other schools.



Rebel coach John Ford said that having Wallace back was like having two starters return, since he can play both sides of the ball.



Keion’s brother, Khiry, now plays at Savannah State.







CALEB TISBY: STATESBORO (S/LB)



There are plenty of players on Statesboro’s roster that receive a lot more recruiting buzz than Caleb – QB Kam Mikell and RB Jordan Lovett come to mind – but college coaches should not overlook the hard-hitting senior.



Tisby fills the role that some football coaches call “Bandit;” a hybrid safety-linebacker that often helps out against the runs in formations with heavy boxes.



Last year, Tisby had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go with 48 tackles, per MaxPreps. He already has 12 this season.



One of Tisby’s biggest plays last year was an 82-yard fumble return for touchdown against Effingham County, in a game the Blue Devils lost, 34-31. More big plays and a Blue Devil win might just attract more attention Tisby’s way.







DESMOND MONTGOMERY: EFFINGHAM COUNTY (LT)



What kind of sports department would we be if we didn’t appreciate offensive linemen? (Not a worthy one, in my opinion.)



Coach Ford raved about Montgomery in the offseason, even bringing him to the team’s media day appearance in Savannah and naming him as one of the Rebels’ leaders.



The senior stands 6-foot-2 and 360 pounds. He does not have any college offers yet, but hopes to get one soon.



Besides a massive frame, Montgomery can offer positional flexibility; he has experience playing guard in addition to tackle. He maintains a 3.2 GPA.



With the Rebels trotting out Nate Hayes as the team’s new starting quarterback, Montgomery’s blindside protection will be needed more than ever.