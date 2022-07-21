SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Andrew’s School point guard Zyere Edwards has had quite an active summer.

After helping guide the Lions to a state championship by scoring 23.6 points per game along with dishing out 3.9 assists per game, Edwards has competed at a high level on the AAU circuit with Pro Skills Atlanta.



Edwards is no stranger to our viewers; he earned an Athlete of the Week feature back in January and made our 3Deep All-Stars as a first team selection.



Now that he’s heading into his senior year, Edwards has started to garner interest from colleges, so we thought it’d be a good idea to check in with the hardwood star to see what’s new.



Transcript has been lightly edited for grammar and syntax.



Q: Last time we talked, you expressed to me that you had ambitions to play in college. Its been about six months since then. What does that recruiting landscape look like now?



A: It’s going well. I’ve been getting a few looks from college coaches. The fact that that’s becoming a reality now is definitely a blessing. The recruiting process is going well.



I’ve had inquires from Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast. I got interest from Augusta University, Randolph-Macon, which just won a national championship. I’ve got about 16 or 17 schools, but those are just some off the top of my head.



Q: Have any of them reached the offer stage yet or are you just talking with them?



A: None of them have reached the offer stage yet but I just went on a visit with Randolph-Macon yesterday and talked to the head coach.



Most of them are really excited about me but haven’t offered yet. It’s just going through the process and seeing what the best fit is.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Zyere received an offer from Bridgewater College in Virginia just minutes after this story was posted.



Q: Back in January, we discussed how it can be hard for you to get looks as a smaller guard, when you’re not the classic height or wingspan that teams usually look for. Have coaches brought that up to you and if so, how do you respond?



A: Yeah, Mercer’s coach brought up the height and length situation. But in terms of the coaches that have been reaching out to me, they told me not to worry about that. They told me what potential I could have. I try not to worry about the height or length situation, I just go out and try to play my game. I’m getting recognition, so it just depends on what the best fit is.



Q: You told us you really wanted to work on your scoring from multiple levels. In the six months since we talked, how has that been going? Where have you made progress and what’s the next step?



A: In the previous season for school basketball, I shot a lot of threes and got to the basket, so these past few months I wanted to focus on my midrange game. Floaters, taking one-two dribble pullups, things like that.



Definitely, I feel like that’s been the most progression. I’ve been using it on the AAU circuit to get buckets on that level.



Q: I want to talk about the AAU circuit. I know there are some great teams out there that really help the kids on them and some that might promise things that don’t come through. If you’re a kid that’s enrolling in an AAU team and going through this process, how do you determine what can help you and what to stay away from?



A: Just be yourself. Come into the situation knowing what you can do for the program and stay true to that. Don’t try to do too much. Just stay in your role and do what you need to do. That will take you far.



Q: Do you have a favorite moment from this summer?



A: Nah, I don’t really have a favorite moment. Just being able to be with the guys since it’s an Atlanta team, meeting new people, gaining connections with them. We’ve been winning a lot of games this summer so just being able to have those friendships now, I think that’s been the best thing.



Q: Do you notice any difference between your game with St. Andrew’s and your game with the AAU team? How does playing with different teammates influence the way you approach the game?



A: Definitely. For St. Andrew’s, my brother Zayden usually has the ball in his hands. We interchange the point guard position. Because I’m one of the best shooters on the team, I come off a lot of screens and pick-and-roll actions.



But for AAU, I have the ball in my hand most of the time. It’s more of a point guard role in AAU and more of a shooting or combo guard role in school season.



Q: You’re coming back to St. Andrew’s after a state title last season. Do you think there will be a lot of continuity on this team? Are you graduating a lot from last year, bringing a lot back; what’s the mentality?



A: I know we’re getting a few new players in and we have a lot of the guys coming back. Just being able to have those guys come back and work out in the summer and have everybody go hard; I think we’re going to have a very successful season again.



Being able to play on this big of a circuit for AAU, I feel like I’m going to come back stronger than ever.



Q: If you only had 15 seconds to pitch yourself to a coach that is considering offering you, what would you say?



A: I’m a guard that likes the team, does anything to win, can knock down shots at all three levels, loves playing defense and disrupts the offense and is a leader. I’m a guard that is going to come to your program and help your program win.



ZYERE’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/EdwardsZyy

ZYERE’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/15524447/Zyere-Edwards

