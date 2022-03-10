SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As he enters a pivotal summer, New Hampstead quarterback Pauly Seeley has plenty of interest from Division I schools.



The Phoenix starting quarterback has offers Western Kentucky, Elon, Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee and will be taking several unofficial visits over the next month or two.



He certainly put enough on tape for those colleges to take notice, throwing for 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions his junior year while averaging 15 yards per completion, according to New Hampstead’s MaxPreps page.



New Hampstead won six of their first seven games in 2021 before dropping their final three, including a first-round playoff matchup against Cairo, 33-31.



With a whole summer to get better and several key pieces returning on offense, Seeley is looking forward to an even better senior season. We caught up with him to get an update on his recruitment.



Q&A has been lightly edited for grammar and syntax.



Q: What, if anything, stands out among the schools that have offered you so far?



A: I got them all my sophomore year, I got them pretty early. It’s awesome, it was kind of a great feeling to get a couple after all this hard work. Its been my dream. They’re all kind of about the same right now, I’ve got good relationships with all of them. I’m really excited to just get out and go see more this year and find out where I’m going.





Q: Western Kentucky has an offense that lends itself to passing. Bailey Zappe set a bunch of records this year. Is that something you’ve talked with coaches about? Is that the kind of system you might like to play in?



A: I want to go sling it around wherever I’m at. I want to be in a pro-style offense. They had a great offense this year. I know they had a couple coaches leave, but it’s still a great place to be and somewhere I’m looking at.





Q: You moved down here from Michigan particularly for football. What is it about the style of football down here and the visibility you might get that made it more attractive to you than the Midwest?



A: Midwest football is good, don’t get me wrong, but southern football is something else. Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, it’s something different. The competition, the guys that you’re around, the exposure that you get, the coaching, it’s all amazing.





Q: Have you taken any unofficial visits yet?



A: Not this year, but I have a couple planned out for this month and April and May. I’m going to be getting out to all the schools where I have offers and a couple of Power Fives.



I’m still getting around to making my calendar but Bowling Green, Western Kentucky and Elon, I’ve got those set for mid-April. This month, I’m going to try to make it to App State for a big junior day. I’ve had some conversations with them. Georgia Southern is right down the road and I’d love to go check out that place.



Q: What has your head coach Kyle Hockman told you about the unofficial visit process? Have you gotten any advice about questions to ask, what you need to look for, anything like that?



A: Yeah, we’ve been talking about it a little bit, about just making myself presentable and asking good questions and always being engaged and a couple of little things.





Q: When you think about the summer, what do you think you need to do to improve your game?



A: The main thing is just getting it all together with the guys and working with the team, but as it comes to individually, you can always improve your mental game, you can always get that better. The more you play, the more you practice, the better you’re going to get. I’ve got a few little things to tweak and figure out, but the biggest part of it is the mental stuff.



I’m playing with Team Caution in Atlanta and am actually going up there this weekend. I’m playing in some seven-on-seven tournaments. Starting in June, I’ll start going to team camps and one-day camps all around. But the most important thing is being with my team.





Q: Do you have any particular timeframe in mind to make a decision?



A: Obviously, I’ve got to start thinking about it and it has to come quick with the transfer portal. Everything is closing up quickly and once a couple people commit, it’s just going to be a train effect and everything is going to start filling up. So by the end of spring ball or mid-summer, I’ll probably be making a decision.





Q: Finally, I’m gonna give you the chance to shout out a teammate. You had some guys on New Hampstead get those late offers this year after really good seasons. Who’s going to be one of those guys next year that colleges want to take a look at now?



A: I think someone to start looking at is going to be junior wide receiver Jaylen Hampton. He played for us last year but had to sit behind some seniors, but he’ll be playing outside and in the slot. He’ll be a really big part of our offense this year.



