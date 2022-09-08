SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Day and John Paul II meet in this week’s Game of the Week on the CW at 7:30 in Memorial Stadium!



As far as we’re aware, none of the players participating in this game have offers to play college football that they’ve publicized.



However, plenty of them could be worth a look at the next level. Here are three in particular that might interest college coaches.





SALIS BROWN – Memorial Day

Senior Salis Brown does a little bit of everything for the Matadors – he’s listed on the roster as a running back, wide receiver, linebacker and kicker.



It is the latter of those positions that Brown has the potential to excel in, according to his head coach, Jaha Taylor, who tells WSAV that Brown can regularly make kicks from 40 yards away.



“He has a very strong leg and it’s very surprising to see this hidden talent,” Taylor said.



Good kickers are a luxury for any high school team, so Brown definitely gives the Matadors an added weapon.





JACKSON OGDEN – John Paul II

Six touchdowns will get you on this list in a HURRY.



That’s what Golden Warriors senior Jackson Ogden did in his team’s 46-25 win over the Saint Andrew’s Lions on Saturday.



Ogden ran the ball 18 times for 69 yards and four touchdowns on top of 10 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.



He also plays safety on defense.



We’re looking forward to hopefully seeing Ogden play in our Blitz Border Bowl on Jan. 14, 2023 after he won our Performer of the Week award!







KOHL WOODHAM – John Paul II

Woodham is one of the leaders of the Golden Warriors defense; he had 11 tackles and a forced fumble in JP2’s loss to Bethesda Academy.



The senior plays offensive line too.



When he’s not on the football field, Woodham is a wrestler and a basketball player. He was also a candidate for the 2022 American Legion Palmetto Boys State.