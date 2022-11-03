BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The time has come from our final Game of the Week!



An undefeated region championship showdown between Effingham County and Brunswick will be must-see TV for more than just fans: college scouts are also going to want to take notice.



Several Division I commits, such as Brunswick right tackle Jamal Meriweather (UCF) and defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas (Wake Forest), will suit up, as will several future Division I recruits like Effingham County WR/DB Keion Wallace.



However, there are several under-the-radar recruits too that have the potential to make an immediate impact at the next level. Here are three players to take note of on Friday night.



(These are by no means the only college-worthy recruits on the field.)



DESMOND MONTGOMERY, Effingham County LT (SR)

It’s not every day that you find a 6-foot-2, 360-pound frame in the wild.



Montgomery is a stalwart left tackle that has done a great job of keeping Rebel quarterback Nate Hayes upright this season. He has fantastic strength and the ability to kick inside to guard as well.



Savannah State recently hosted Montgomery for its homecoming game alongside his teammate, senior defensive end Keysean McCarr. The Tigers have a history of heavily recruiting the 912 area code for offensive line prospects; even though Montgomery has not said whether the Tigers have made an offer, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see them do so.



If there are any other colleges interested, they better strike fast! (Also, he has a 3.2 GPA, so Montgomery brings brains along with brawn.)



DESMOND’S TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/desmondjm

DESMOND’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13308302/desmond-montgomery





HEZE KENT, Brunswick TE/DE (FR)

It might seem a little bit premature to list a player that hasn’t recorded any stats yet, but Kent’s potential already has scouts excited.



Dawgs 247 analyst Rusty Mansell, widely regarded as one of the top recruiting reporters in the state, has already made a profile for the 2026 prospect.



The hype isn’t just a media creation either; Kent visited University of Tennessee for a game last weekend. Odds are that other Division I schools will begin to show interest, especially if Kent has a strong summer and takes over a starting role next year.



Oh and by the way, Kent’s Twitter bio says “Future D1,” just in case you had any questions about what his goals were.



HEZE’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/HezeKent





LIONELL TWITTY, Brunswick LB (SR)

College scouts that have looked at Brunswick’s defense over the last few years have largely locked on to Charlton and edge rusher Devin Smith, the latter of which is a 3-star prospect on 247 and commands offers from Tennessee, Florida and Nebraska, among others.



However, Lionell Twitty as just as important of a piece for the undefeated Pirates as Thomas or Smith. Twitty has 32 tackles this season, four tackles for loss and a sack. He can bench press 275 pounds and squat 455 pounds.



Twitty is best from an edge position, although he has shown the ability to cross the tackle’s face and make plays inside as well. Colleges are starting to take notice, too; Twitty has offers from Troy and East Tennessee State.



Brunswick’s defense has allowed less than 12 points per game during the Pirates’ 9-0 start to the 2022 season. Twitty’s consistent play off the edge is a big reason why.



LIONELL’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/lionelltwitty

LIONELL’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13336254/Lionell-Twitty