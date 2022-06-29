BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Pirates come into 2022 off one of their most successful campaigns in school history.



Brunswick finished 10-0 in the regular season for the first time since 1999 en route to a region title. They made the second round of the playoffs before falling to Dacula, 29-21.



Two of the standout players from that team were rising junior linebacker Devin Smith and multi-purpose rising senior Jayden Drayton. Both of them have attracted lots of interest from Division I schools.

Both players talked to WSAV about their recruitment simultaneously along with first-year head coach Garrett Grady.



This transcript has been edited for grammar and syntax.

Q: Let’s start with any official visits or camps you’ve been to. What colleges have you been checking out in the past couple months?



JAYDEN: I just came back from an official visit to Harvard in Boston. I enjoyed it a lot. I like the city and I like what they can do for me at the slot position and defensive back as well. I like the opportunities they have for me as far as internships and making money right out of college.



I’ll probably take the rest of my official visits later on this summer or during the season.



DEVIN: So far, I’ve been to Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina. I’m looking at Georgia, Florida and UCF.



What I like about Kentucky, I like their development of players as men in the future. For Tennessee, they’re very organized. I didn’t get to spend much time with them but I like them.



I went to a cookout at South Carolina this past weekend. I like the coaches, I like everything there. They’ve got a lot of nice places.



For Georgia, I was just there talking with the coaches. I did a camp there, not too much, but it was good.



Q: I know you’ve got a couple teammates that are looking to play in college. You have a few guys that graduated in the last year or two who are doing what you want to do. How valuable is it to have guys around you that you can lean on?



JAYDEN: It makes the whole process easier and more comfortable. It’s kind of stressful and can get kind of aggravating but when you’ve got other guys to talk to and really just help you through it, it makes a world of difference.



DEVIN: That’s pretty much it. The process does get stressful and all but knowing that you have teammates that have been through it and can talk you through everything can make it way easier.



Q: Can you both touch on what you’ve been working on this summer? What areas of your game have you marked as high priority for improvement?



JAYDEN: I’ve been focusing on offense and the receiver position as a whole. I’ve played a lot of DB in the past so just getting into that receiver mindset and working my breaks and getting in and out of my cuts, that’s what I’ve been focusing on. Finishing every play.



DEVIN: I’ve been working on how to shed my blocks and get around the tackle easier. Also my coverage, I’ve got to work on that. And my footwork too.



Q: When you look at the schedule this year, is there a particular game or date that you have circled? I know every game is important, but is there one you’re particularly excited for?



JAYDEN: For me, it’s the Bolles game (on Sept. 9). We’ve got some teams coming in from out of town to play at the stadium. That’s going to be a pretty good game. They’re probably the best competition we’ll see throughout the regular season. I’m excited to play them and get that win.



DEVIN: I have been hearing about Bolles a lot; they’re a good team.



GARRETT: There’s great competition on our non-region schedule that will prepare us for the region for sure. You look at our non-region; Andrew Jackson (8/19) has a four-star linebacker that just committed to South Carolina. The Bolles School is very well known for the success they have in the postseason. We’ve got Camden County back on the schedule.



We’re going to see what we’ve got right off the bat and see what we need to improve on. Just playing tough competition up front is going to help us later in the years.



These two guys are, not only on offense and defense the leaders for us, but guys that bring a lot of energy to the table and do a lot of talking with their pads and play by example and lead by example. Glad that these guys are playing for the Pirates.



Q: Do you guys have a timeframe in mind to narrow it down to a couple schools or announce a commitment? I know your answers are going to be pretty different since you’re a year apart, but where are you at in that process right now?



JAYDEN: I’m in the process where I’m just trying to get to as many schools as I can right now and take in the environment. Harvard was the first school I’ve been to up north. I’ll probably take a couple more this summer and this season, but I’m looking to sign definitely by December. Not sure exactly when I’ll make my decision, but definitely either before the fall or early in the season.



DEVIN: I’m still visiting. I’ve still got next year to visit all the schools but I’ll probably get down to my top five by this time next year.





