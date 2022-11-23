SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On a Calvary Day team brimming with offensive firepower, the defense has been an equal contributor to an 11-0 season.



And sophomore pass rusher Walter “Buddy” Mathis has had a lot to do with it.



Mathis has had 4.5 sacks for the Cavaliers to go with 11 quarterback hurries, the latter of which is tied for a team-high. He also has 18.5 tackles for loss, second only to junior Jordan Davis.



The Cavaliers will need Mathis and the rest of the team’s explosive pass rush to get by a potent Cedar Grove team in their Class 3A quarterfinal matchup on Friday.



Before Mathis suits up for that game, he sat down with WSAV to talk about where his recruitment stands and what he envisions for the next few years.



This transcript has been lightly edited for grammar and syntax.



Q: What abilities do you have that make you a natural pass rusher? If you had to break down the elements of a good pass rush, what would you say?

A: My get-off speed, working moves, just staying light on my toes, working my hands, chopping my feet and using my strength also.



Q: Would you classify yourself as a power rusher? Speed rusher? Little bit of both? What’s your pass rush style?

A: I think I can work all around the D-Line.



Q: Could you run down what kind of college interest or offers you have?

A: I got Liberty after the last football season. And then I went to a football camp over the summer at Coastal Carolina and I got an offer after the camp. After this season, I’m expecting bigger things.



Q: What kind of feedback have you gotten from college coaches?

A: My tape is really good, they like the way that I play d-line and the way I can play all over the field.



Q: Obviously it’s still very early in your recruitment process but growing up did you have a dream school?

A: Growing up, I always liked to watch the University of Georgia. I liked Alabama. Those are two schools that I liked when I was little and that I would be interested in.



Q: As we go into this summer, are you looking to do camps? What are your goals for the offseason?

A: I’m looking for camps over the summer, yeah. Attending Georgia, South Carolina, camps like that.



Q: When you think about the school you want to go to, what are some of the qualities it has? What are the most important factors in choosing for you?

A: A good coaching staff, just a school that’s willing to give me an opportunity to play as a freshman.



Q: What’s your ideal role at the next level? Edge rusher, every down, etc?

A: I see myself as a three-tech.