BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Brunswick Pirates offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather has had quite a busy offseason.

The Pirates big man has reeled in more than a dozen college offers just since the end of Brunswick’s regular season, with potentially more to come in the near future.



WSAV caught up with Meriweather to take a look at where his recruitment stands and what the future might hold for the big man:



Q: What are some of the offers you have right now?

A: Michigan State, Missouri, Iowa State, Kentucky, Houston, Georgia Southern, those are some of a lot of them.



Q: Among the interactions you’ve had with some of the coaches, what are some of the more memorable ones?



A: A coach from Houston asked me “if you were to come to this college, what position would you want to play; defensive end or right tackle?” I’m not gonna lie, I kind of miss being a defensive end.



Q: What do you miss about defense?



A: The contact. Being able to tackle someone, being able to actually hit the ball-carrier.



Q: Which schools have made the strongest impressions on unofficial visits?



A: I went to Florida State and I loved Florida State. That was a good one. And then of course, North Carolina.



Q: What are you focusing on in the next six months before that first regular season game?



A: Take care of my grades and get in the weight room. My first steps need to get better and I’d like to be able to block down more.



Q: What does your decision or recruiting timeline look like?



A: I’m still not sure yet.



(Coach Garrett Grady): I know most of the guys going back from Warren (McClendon) to Caleb (Cook) and Kanaya (Charlton), they were all committed by the summertime. so going into their senior seasons, they already new and didn’t have to worry about those types of things. I think he’ll talk with his mom and his dad and his family…we encourage our guys to take that weight off their shoulders.



