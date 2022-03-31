SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Usually, this segment focuses on a prospect that has not chosen a college yet, but there’s a first time for everything!



Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek has not started a game under center yet. That has not stopped multiple Division I schools, including Coastal Carolina and UCF from offering the Class of 2024 prospect.



Ultimately, Kromenhoek chose to stick with the school that has been there since the beginning: Florida State. He committed to the Noles on Saturday, putting his college decision to bed before even lining up with the Cadets’ first team.

In this conversation, Kromenhoek goes one-on-one with WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein to talk about why his decision came so early, what his goals are for the next two years and how Florida State stood out over all his other options.



Q: Let me just take you back a little bit to last year when you first got that Florida State offer. I’m assuming because you committed early, something about them really stood out from the jump. What was it?



A: Of course, the connection. They were my first offer so that meant something to me. They took a chance on me without having any film to go on. I had a really good relationship with the coaches that just got better and better as I continued to take visits there. I really like where that program is headed and I think they’re going to be back on top soon. It was the place for me to be.







Q: You mentioned not having any film. You performed well over the summer and you’re presumably stepping into the starting role this year. If you had a big year, there could have been a lot more offers coming. What led to your decision to say “I’m good, I don’t even want to see who else might be out there?”

A: The relationship with the coaches was there, but I also wanted to focus on this upcoming season for BC. I didn’t want to have to be worried about all of the colleges that were potentially looking at me. A lot of people love the chase and love all that good stuff. All the colleges reaching out, sending you stuff, all that. But that doesn’t really matter to me.







Q: You mentioned that you had a really good relationship with the coaches over there. What did they do to foster that good relationship? How did they communicate with you and what did you like about it?



A: Every week, the quarterback coach and Coach Norvell would set up times where we would call each other and have conversations every week. It would be a weekly thing, they would ask all about family. They made it personal, like they wanted to know all about me, what I was doing, how my family was doing. I thought that was very special.







Q: How did FSU get you on their radar if you’re only stepping into the starting QB role this year? Did they see you at Team Dimes in the summer for seven-on-seven? Quarterback camp?



A: The first time they reached out was I went to one of Coach Norvell’s football clinics over the summer and right after the camp they offered me. They told me it was a committable offer right then and there. That was the first time they talked to me.







Q: You’re taking over for a really good quarterback in Holden Geriner. How are you similar to Holden as a quarterback and what are some of the ways you might be different?



A: I would say similar-wise, he has a really strong arm and I have a really strong arm. We’re similar that way. One of the things that I’m a little bit better at is running and being more mobile. He’s still mobile but I think that I’m a little more so.







Q: Holden has been at Auburn for a few months now. Have you guys been texting and if so, what has he told you about the life of a college athlete?



A: We’ve communicated a couple of times. He was one of the first people to congratulate me on the offer and he was being super-supportive. From what I’ve heard, he’s loving it over there and having a great time. He loves Auburn and is just having fun.







Q: You’re a multi-position player, you’ve played wide receiver and linebacker. You’re also a multi-sport athlete. Does this commitment make you cherish those things a little bit more, knowing that you only have a few years left to do all those other things?



A: Yessir, I mean, I was raised as a linebacker so I love to hit things. My dad played defense in college so I was kind of raised a linebacker. I love the defensive side of the ball as well as the offensive side. Actually, I asked coach Danny Britt this year if I was still able to play safety this year if I was the starting quarterback. He said we’d talk about it, but I don’t think he’s going to let me.







Q: Where did your dad play in college?



A: He was a defensive end at UMass.







Q: Growing up in that football family with the athletic pedigree, what kind of lessons did your dad pass down?



A: Always be physical. One of his big things was “be the hammer, not the nail.” He ingrained that into me and my brother when we were young.







Q: I’m reading a quote that you gave in another interview. It says: “If that means I have to run through a 6-foot-6, 350-pound lineman, I’m going to have to do that. I’ll do whatever I have to to put that team in the best position to win.” When you look at Benedictine and Danny Britt, is that the mentality of the whole team?



A: I think it is, for sure. It’s a brotherhood over there. If all of us are all-in, all of us are all-in. Everybody is going to do what they can to help their brothers out because they all want to see each other succeed.







Q: Two final questions for you. One, you’ve got more than a year before you officially sign your letter. Does the recruiting process just stop entirely for you? What are your interactions with FSU going to be like up until the point when you actually go there?



A: I’m super solid on Florida State right now but other schools can reach out and offer. That’d be awesome to get a couple more offers, but I’m definitely solid on Florida State.







Q: Finally, I’m going to give you a chance to shout out a teammate. Who might be the next guy that colleges should be looking at?



A: I think a big guy that doesn’t get talked about as much as he should is Bryce Baker. Last year, at the linebacker position, he did unbelievable things. I think it was two playoff games back-to-back last year where he led the team with 19 tackles in both of those games, which is unbelievable. I played with him at St. James. He’s got all the tools to play college football. I think that this year will be a big year for him. Hopefully colleges will reach out to him.