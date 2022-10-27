BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles have looked the part of a defending state runner-up this year, reeling off seven straight wins coming into their regular season finale against the Hanahan Hawks.



They’ve done it with the help of several players that could easily make an impact at the next level. You’ll be able to see these college hopefuls and more during our WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.



Here are a few guys you’re going to want to keep your eye on.





RB KACY FIELDS, SR



Last year, the Eagles leaned on Amariee Morris at running back and Zyrin Odom at receiver, leaving Kacy Fields as a secondary part of both rotatoins.



Earlier this season, Beaufort head coach Bryce Lybrand inserted Fields into the starting lineup at running back, hoping to give his team an offensive spark.



Boy, did he ever.



In his last five games, Fields has accumulated an insane 1,129 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. Lybrand calls Fields “the most slept-on kid in South Carolina.”



Fields has especially shined on shotgun draw plays, where he’s used his vision and acceleration to break off massive runs behind a pulling offensive line.



New Hope and Anderson have both offered Fields, but he does not currently have any publicized Division I offers. We think that ought to change in the near future.



KACY’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13076809/Kacy-Fields

KACY’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kacy3fields?lang=en





TE JAMES DENNISON, SR



If you’re a college interested in Beaufort’s starting tight end, your academic standards better be up to par.



Harvard, Yale and Dartmouth have all expressed interest in Dennison, who has been a valuable security blanket for first-year quarterback Samari Bonds. Dennison has also posted on Twitter that he’s gotten looks from Case Western and Johns Hopkins.



Any coach that loves multi-sport athletes will love Dennison, who made our 3Deep All-Star Basketball Team as a forward.



Lybrand likes to vary the looks he gives defenses with Dennison; sometimes he’ll be an in-line tight end and other times he will line up slightly off the line of scrimmage in what can almost be described as an H-back look. He’s a willing blocker in addition to a proficient pass catcher.



MICHAEL’S TWITTER: https://mobile.twitter.com/michael22dd

MICHAEL’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13057421/Michael-Dennison





LT ADRIAN LAMB, JR



You knew we weren’t going to do an installment of Recruiting Spotlight without getting an offensive lineman in.



Adrian Lamb stands at a physically imposing 6-foot-4 inches and weighs 315 pounds. Despite his stature, Lamb has shown the ability to quickly get to the second level and seal off linebackers.



Lybrand has made the run game a large part of Beaufort’s identity, especially over the last month, and Lamb has had a lot to do with making that possible.



He does not have any publicly announced offers, so whoever gets in first could give themselves a big advantage with an under-the-radar gem.



ADRIAN’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Adrian_lamb76

ADRIAN’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/16701417/Adrian-Lamb