Simply making the varsity team as a freshman is an accomplishment in its own right.



Appling County’s Presley Harrison did quite a bit more than that as a newcomer to Pirate softball.



The Pirate pitcher played a key role on her school’s 2021 Class 3A state-title winning team and is already preparing herself for college.



Harrison, who plays on Georgia Impact Premier 18U, has attended camps at Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia.



Those camps must have made her better, because she put up incredible numbers her freshman year, striking out 300 batters in just 190 innings. She had an on-base percentage of .600 at the plate as well.

Harrison sat down with WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein over Zoom to talk about what comes next after climbing the mountain her freshman year, the importance of staying active on social media and how she might get even better.





The following transcript has been lightly edited for grammar and syntax.



Q: Before we even get to your recruitment, winning a state championship this past year and being an integral part of the team that did it, that must have been a cool experience. What were some of the highlights of that season for you?





A: I just really loved getting to know the girls this year and I know they had my back. We won our region championship this year with a three-game sweep against our rivals Pierce County and that was a really big moment for us. I knew we could go far. Once we got to Columbus and lost our second bracket game, I knew we could come back. We just had the grit and fight in us just to come back and win it all.





Q: I know that Pierce County is a big rival no matter the sport. When you take the mound against them is there some extra intensity in that series?



A: Yes, definitely. Everyone from both hometowns are thee, cheering and hollering against you and for you. It’s just a really good feeling.





Q: I know you’re kind of in the early stages of recruiting still, but there seems to be some interest from some pretty big schools. What is your interaction like at this point? Have you gotten personal interaction from any of them or are you still in the feeling out phase?



A: For softball, I’m a freshman still, so they can’t contact me until I’m a junior in high school about recruitment. The only time they can talk to me is if I’m at their campus and at a camp or something so I can’t really have that verbal conversation with them or text with them. But I do receive letters and questionnaires in the mail from top 10 colleges and that kind of thing. That’s pretty much all I can do. I do try to reach out to coaches and let them know my schedule for the summer so they can watch, but that’s all I can do right now.





Q: This summer, are you basically trying to hit as many team camps as you can?



A: I just changed travel ball teams to Georgia Impact Lewis 18U and it looks like our summer is going to be really packed full of tournaments so I don’t know how many camps I’m going to be able to go to but I’m going to try to go to as many as I can.





Q: When you talk to your travel ball coach or people at the next level about your game, what do they tell you in terms of strengths and what you may need to improve?



A: I would say my strengths…try not to let my emotions get the best of me in a game. That really, I feel like, plays a big part in helping me be successful as a pitcher, especially. And I just know that my team has my back even if I do mess up. Controlling my emotions is one of my main strengths.



A weakness, I would say, is I need to be more selective with my pitches and where I throw them and the break on the ball.





Q: If you had to describe the pitches in your arsenal, what pitches do you have down, which ones are you looking to add, if any?



A: My go-to pitch would be a riseball. That’s my favorite, but I do throw a two-seem fastball, a drop ball, a curve and a changeup. I think that’s what I’m going to stick with. I tried a screwball but I don’t think I’m going to mess with that one too much.





Q: Are there any particular schools that kind of stand out to you, that you’ve always thought about?



A: I have a few, but I want to prioritize getting a solid education that will back me up in life and I can depend on to be successful in life. I’m mainly looking at that. I also want to go to a really competitive softball school, so just whatever feels like home to me within that area.





Q: Do you have anything in particular you would want to study?



A: Actually, I think I want to go into the pharmacy field. Something in the medical field, definitely.





Q: Has there been anyone that has told you what’s coming up in the recruiting process? Anyone from Appling that has gone on to big-time softball…who’s going to be guiding you through the process?



A: The girls on my travel ball team that I’m just now going to, a lot of them are already committed. I’m one of the only ones not committed since I’m still one of the youngest. I’ll just look at how they went through their processes and try to base mine off of theirs. Everyone is different but I will probably base mine off of theirs.





Q: Having already been a state champion your freshman year, where do you go from here in terms of your personal goals?



A: I definitely want another state championship. It would be nice to have another one this next year. I’d love to have more than 300 strikeouts this next season too. Those are really my two biggest goals.





Q: I see you’ve been active on Twitter, tagging tons of different schools. How is it that you kind of get noticed in softball? Is social media how you get schools’ attention?



A: Definitely use your social media, Twitter is really big for softball. Keep posting any new personal records you get like pitch speed or bat speed, post it and tag people. Get out there and play in big tournaments where you’re going to be seen by some coaches. Send them schedules or anything that will get their attention. That’s what’s been helping me the most.





