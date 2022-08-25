HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – We’re doing our recruiting updates a little bit differently for high school football season!



Every Friday, we broadcast a game in its entirety on the CW for our Game of the Week series. This time, it’s the annual Liberty County-Bradwell Institute showdown, which will air at 7:30 p.m. with Andrew Goldstein and Andrew Davis on the call.



Instead of interviewing one player and talking about his particular recruiting situation, we thought it would be cool to provide a recruiting overview of both teams. Each week, we’ll look at one spotlighted player that’s getting college offers already, along with a couple other players that we think ought to be on colleges’ radars, and include links to everyone’s Hudl pages.



We’ll continue on this way until we’re done with our Game(s) of the Week, after which we’ll go back to doing it in the Q&A style that we had before.



Sound good? Alright, let’s start with our featured player:





ELYJAH THURMON – BRADWELL INSTITUTE (DE/OL)



The Bradwell Institute Junior stands 6-foot-4, 255 pounds and already has an offer from University of Florida.



Prior to that offer, Thurmon received scholarship invitations from Chattanooga, Troy and USF.



He’s an explosive edge and a stout offensive lineman that earned MVP honors at the Crafting Linemen Camp this past April.



Thurmon does a lot more than just football, too; he’s also a standout basketball player that averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game. Those numbers put Thurmon on our 3Deep All-Star Basketball Team.



He also has a 4.0 GPA, per his Twitter.



It seems like Thurmon will play on the offensive line at the next level, and we’re sure that he’ll be a standout for whichever college is lucky enough to pick him up.



HUDL LINK: https://www.hudl.com/profile/15118796/Elyjah-Thurmon/highlights





And now two more for your consideration:



CARLOS SINGLETON – LIBERTY COUNTY (QB)



Anyone who needs a dual-threat quarterback will find a lot to like about Liberty County senior Carlos Keverene Singleton.



He started off his senior season with his best game yet, going 17-of-21 with 250 yards and two touchdowns against Southeast Bulloch. Singleton also ran the ball eight times for 40 yards.



Last season, Singleton only threw the ball for 978 yards total, partially as a result of how effective senior running back Marques Johnson was.



Now that Johnson is graduated, expect to see the ball put in Singleton’s hands a lot more if he keeps having nights like he had against Southeast Bulloch.



HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14558686/Carlos-Keverene-Singleton





JAMES SUMMERSETT – LIBERTY COUNTY (WR/FS)



We love to see people getting it done on both sides of the ball!



Summersett has seen action for Liberty County since he was a freshman as a wide receiver and safety. His penchant for hard hits and big plays earned him a position as a leader on the Panthers, alongside fellow seniors like Jahzir Williams and Kyan Parker.



Against Southeast Bulloch, Summersett racked up 13 tackles and three tackles for loss, along with a fumble returned for touchdown.



When he’s not competing on the football field, Summersett is a track star; he’s competed in the GHSA State Championships as an individual in the 200-meter race, and as part of the 100 and 200-meter relay teams.



HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14567913/James-Summersett