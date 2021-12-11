Record-setting win for Georgia Southern women’s basketball

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team is off to its best start in non-conference play since 2002 and managed to etch its name into the history books along the way.

The Eagles broke the program’s single-game points record in a 121-105 win over Gardner-Webb at Hanner Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon. The previous record of 119, set against Eckerd College in 1982, was eclipsed on a Mya Burns three-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation.

Georgia Southern (7-2) saw five different players reach double-figures in scoring and also tied a school record by hitting 14 three-pointers.

The Eagles will host Carver College Monday morning in an 11 a.m. tipoff at Hanner Fieldhouse. It’s also Kids Field Trip Day, where approximately 2,500 grade school and middle school students are expected to attend the game.