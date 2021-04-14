RBC Heritage tee times for golfers of interest: Round One

The first golfers at the RBC Heritage Classic will tee it up at Harbour Town at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday. You can find the full list of times on the PGA Tour’s website, but here are a few people of particular interest:
-8:17 A.M. Tee 10 Dustin Johnson (World’s No. 1 player)
-8:17 A.M. Tee 10 Will Zalatoris (Korn Ferry Tour points leader)
-12:34 P.M. Tee 1 C.T. Pan (2019 RBC Heritage winner)
-12:34 P.M. Tee 1 Kevin Kisner (South Carolina native, UGA alum)
-12:56 P.M. Tee 1 Webb Simpson (2020 RBC Heritage winner)
-1:07 P.M. Tee 10 Davis Love III (Most wins and appearances in RBC history)
-1:29 P.M. Tee 1 Brian Harman (Savannah Christian Prep alum)
-1:51 P.M. Tee 10 Bryson Nimmer (Bluffton native)
