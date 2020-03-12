RBC Heritage to proceed as planned, Savannah Golf Championship to play without spectators

With sporting events around the world being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, two major events in the Savannah area are now grappling with changing circumstances.

The Savannah Golf Championship, as part of the PGA Tour umbrella, will play in their March 30-April 5 window, but without spectators in attendance.

The RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island falls outside the April 5 window, though, and is planning to proceed like normal but is minoring the situation closely and will work within PGA Tour guidelines moving forward.