RBC Heritage 2020 tickets on sale Friday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Tickets are on sale for the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR golf tournament.

The tournament is set for April 13-19, 2020 at the Harbour Town Golf Links. Attendees who purchase tickets between now and Sept. 30 will be entered to win the Ultimate Heritage Experience sweepstakes.

Tickets are on sale now! Purchase by September 30 to be entered into the Ultimate #RBCHeritage Experience sweepstakes!https://t.co/bxeZlJtQG2 — RBC Heritage (@RBC_Heritage) September 13, 2019

The winning ticket buyer will win the following:

Two-night deluxe accommodations for two at the Inn and Club at Harbour Town for Friday and Saturday nights of tournament weekend (April 17-18)

Calibogue Club ticket upgrades for two for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (all-inclusive venue between the 17th green and 18th tee)

Inside the ropes access to Closing Ceremonies with meet and greet photo with the tournament champion Sunday evening

The winner will be randomly drawn and announced on Oct. 1. More information can be found at rbcheritage.com/ultimate.

The following ticket options are available for purchase starting today:

Doc’s BBQ at 15 Located behind the 15th green, includes daily buffet lunch and full beverage service New to 2020: Daily tickets available, drinks included in price Advance weekly price= $450, April price= $470, Advance daily price= $150, April price= $170

Calibogue Club All-inclusive venue located between 17th green and 18th tee Includes full food, bar service, various seating options Single day= $375, Four day package for two= $2,800, Four day package for 12= $15,600

Clubhouse Badge Includes weeklong grounds admittance, entry to Clubhouse, access to Heritage Pavilion and hospitality venue on 8th and 15th greens Advance price= $230, April price= $250, Holiday promotion (through Jan. 3)= $195

Clubhouse Ticket Pack Includes one Clubhouse Practice Round ticket and one ticket to each competition round Includes entry to Clubhouse, access to Heritage Pavilion and hospitality venue on 8th and 15th greens Advance price= $250, April price= $250

Grounds Badge Provides weeklong access to tournament grounds and nine concession stands Advance price= $155, April price= $175

Daily Grounds Ticket Provides single day access to tournament grounds and nine concession stands Choose Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday Advance price= $65 per day, April price= $85 per day

Clubhouse Practice Round Ticket Provides Clubhouse access Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday Opening ceremony on Monday, Pro-Ams on Monday and Wednesday and Coca-Cola Youth Day on Tuesday Advance price= $40, April price= $60



To purchase tickets or get more information, fans can call Tournament Headquarters at 843-671-2448 or visit www.rbcheritage.com.