RBC Heritage Day 3: Cink maintains lead, Morikawa to play in final pairing

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Saturday wasn’t the ‘banner day’ we saw from Stewart Cink in his first two rounds, but the PGA Tour veteran still managed to turn in a 2-under card and maintain his substantial lead over the rest of the field at the 2021 RBC Heritage.

The two-time RBC Heritage winner bogeyed hole no. 3, his first bogey in the last 37 holes, but bounced back immediately with a pair of birdies on the front nine. Cink sits at 18-under, five shots clear of the field, and will try to become the only multiple winner this season besides Bryson DeChambeau.

“I’ve certainly been nervous and thrown up on myself and I’ve also played great in that situation,” Cink explained after his round. “I think it’s a lot better to embrace it and enjoy it and feel the tingle as opposed to trying to act like it’s not there.”

His playing partner Sunday, Collin Morikawa, will look to put the pressure on Cink early in the round.

“It shows that there’s 62s and 63s out on this golf course, I just have to go out there and find it,” Morikawa said after going 4-under on Saturday. “Each day I’ve shown little specks of good golf, I’ve just got to put it all together for tomorrow’s final round if I want a chance.

On the local side, Savannah Christian and University of Georgia graduate Brian Harman put himself in a tie for 10th with a bogey-free back nine and a 4-under score Saturday.

The following are notable tee times for Sunday’s final round:

10:45 a.m. — Sam Burns (former Savannah Golf Championship winner) and Lucas Glover (Clemson graduate): 10:45 a.m.

10:55 a.m. — Dustin Johnson (World’s No. 1 ranked golfer) and Cameron Davis

11:15 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker (2011 RBC Heritage champion) and Cameron Smith

11:55 a.m. — Brendon Todd (University of Georgia graduate) and Denny McCarthy

1:00 p.m. — Brian Harman (Savannah Christian graduate) and Billy Horschel

1:50 p.m. — Webb Simpson (defending RBC Heritage champion) and Sungjae Im

2:10 p.m. — Stuart Cink (two-time RBC Heritage champion) and Collin Morikawa



Tonight on WSAV at 11, sports director is joined by golf insider Krista Dunton to take a look at the biggest takeaways from ‘moving day’ at the RBC Heritage.