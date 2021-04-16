RBC Heritage Day 2 Recap: Cink dazzles again, grabs commanding lead

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Besides a bogey on his first hole of the tournament, two-time RBC Heritage winner Stewart Cink has been perfect this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Cink recorded his second consecutive round of 8-under and went bogey-free Friday to earn a comfortable lead headed into ‘moving day’ at the 2021 RBC Heritage.

“It just so happened that I rolled a couple of key putts, got up and down a few times, and got an eagle on [hole] 2,” Cink said post-round. “The round just added up some really good stuff and a good score again today. I didn’t have any kind of anticipation about shooting a certain number — I just wanted to come out here, continue to be disciplined, and just staying present in the moment.”

Cink, who sits at 16-under on the week, is five shots clear of the next-closest golfer.

That golfer would be Corey Conners. If not for Cink’s incredible round, Conners would have been the story of the day. The Canadian started the day in eighth place, but will end up in the final pairing with Cink tomorrow after turning in a 7-under card Friday morning.

“Tried to stay patient and I hit a lot of really good iron shots, which I’ve been doing for a while, and gave myself some chances to see the ball go in a few times,” Conners said. “Hopefully I can keep that up for a few days, but I definitely feel like I’m in control here.”

Coming off a deep run last week at the Masters Tournament, former Savannah Christian and University of Georgia star Brian Harman is right in the thick of things after two rounds of play. Harman battled through breezy conditions and played his last eight holes at 3-under to make the cut with ease Friday.

“I was pretty exhausted after last week and I’m proud of the way I’ve hung in there this week,” Harman explained after his round. “I’ve hit some good shots and, if I can make a couple more putts, I think I can do something special this weekend.”

Following a disappointing Heritage debut Thursday afternoon, Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer bounced back in a major way Friday. With a fan club of one hundred-plus following him, the former Clemson and Hilton Head Christian golfer went 3-under on the day. While his performance wasn’t enough to make it past the cutline, Nimmer is still happy with the way he played Friday and the community support he saw all week.

“I think I just felt a little more comfortable,” Nimmer added. “I’ve played a few PGA Tour events before and it’s always really cool. It was awesome having the crowds out this week and all the locals. It’s just awesome.”

Tonight on WSAV at 11, sports director Andrew Goldstein will be joined by golf insider Krista Dunton to discuss everything that happened during Round 2 of the 2021 RBC Heritage.