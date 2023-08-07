HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The PGA TOUR released its 2024 schedule on Monday including the RBC Heritage.

The Hilton Head Island tournament, set for April 15 to 21, is one of eight “signature events.”

The other chosen tournaments include:

The Sentry (January 1-7)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 29-February 4)

The Genesis Invitational (February 12-18)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)

Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)

Travelers Championship (June 17-23)

Along with the signature events, the regular season schedule includes the 50th playing of the players championship and the four major championships, 18 full-field events, and five additional events.