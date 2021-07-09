Quinn kicks off Coastal Empire Football Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It may be over a month away from football season, but dozens of the area’s most exciting young athletes still took the field under the bright lights at Memorial Stadium in Savannah Friday night.

The Coastal Empire Football Camp, organized by members on the Savannah State football staff, allows high school football players a chance to showcase their game in front college coaches and get one-on-one training sessions with college players.

“It’s a win-win,” Tigers head coach Shawn Quinn said. “The kids get the chance to work and compete, then we get the chance to see what they are like in person, which, seeing is believing.”

According to Quinn, the Tigers have signed approximately 20 players from similar camps since he’s took over the program. You don’t have to look far to find the latest example.

“We signed a guy this year that, two years ago, was in our camp. Meon McLoud, who had won a state championship in the 100-meter dash, was a sophomore when we noticed him and followed him,” Quinn explained. “It’s a chance to evaluate guys but, more than anything, get back in football mode, compete, and do some fun stuff. There’s a lot of good, local players and a lot of good football in this area and the state.”

The final day of the camp is set for next Friday, July 16th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It costs $40 to participate in the camp and walk-up registrations are welcome.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete was at today’s camp and will bring you more coverage tonight on WSAV at 11.