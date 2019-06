UPDATE 10/5/2018: Bella has been adopted.

This week’s ‘Puppy Pick’ is Bella. She is an Australian Shepard/Staffordshire terrier mix and her foster mom says she is the best puppy ever.

She is available for adoption at Coastal Pet Rescue and all Coastal Pet Rescue pets are current on shots, microchipped and spayed/neutered prior to adoption.

You can find out more about Bella at http://coastalpetrescue.org/adopt/view/2018-d-339-bella/