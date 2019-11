Prince Akeem is the pooch of the week!

Prince Akeem is truly a rescue favorite. He is silly, sweet and eager to learn and please. His personality is so big and bright that you can’t help but smile when you’re around him. This little guy truly loves every dog, person, and toy he sees.

If you're interested in adopting Prince Akeem, click here.