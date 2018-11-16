Puppy Picks – Leni Frankel

Miss Leni Frankel is this week’s puppy pick. She’s a 5 month old boxer mixer who’s full of life. While she and her sisters and brothers didn’t have greatest start in life, they haven’t let that stop them. Leni devotes herself to her human and smart, eager to be trained to make you happy. Being so young, with the right exposure, she could be good with dogs, cats, and kids.

Leni Frankel has picked the Vikings for this week’s winner. See if the puppies continue their winning streak; tune in this Saturday.

If you’re interested in adopting Leni, click here.