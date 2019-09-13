Puppy Picks: Kilo a.ka. Bug

This week’s predicting pup is Kilo!

Kilo also known as Bug because he’s cute as a bug in a rug, is always a happy guy! His tail never stops wagging and he loves to eat! He plays with his canine sister Siena and loves to follow his foster Mom everywhere. He is good at using pee pads and will start house breaking soon. Once you meet him this little Bug will crawl right into your heart!

He thinks the Packers are going to win! Tune in to see if he’s right.

Kilo is up for adoption and fostering here.

Puppy Picks is sponsored by Farah & Farah.