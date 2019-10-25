Puppy Picks: Ishi

Meet our pup of the week: Ishi!

Ishi is Japanese for stone, and this little girl was named for her face. Ishi is a snuggle monster and just wants to be held; her foster mother told us that she likes to ride on shoulders in the car. Ishi does not have mange and wasn’t burned; unluckily, she developed puppy strangles (no, no one hurt this little girl); puppy strangles in an autoimmune disorder that most commonly affects dogs ages 1-6 months; Ishi’s is being treated, and she’s well on her way to recovery.

If you’re interested in adopting Ishi, click here. Puppy Pick is brought you by Farah & Farah and WSAV.