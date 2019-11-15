Puppy Picks: Fish

Fish is this week’s predicting pooch.

We call Fish a miniature Savannah brown dog. She is a mix of many things and will likely remain on the smaller side. She is a sweet puppy that enjoys the company of people and dogs. She will play for hours with other puppies and loves attention.

Ms. Fish is a shining star ready to make your family hers.

She picks the Bears to win on Sunday, and puppies are 8 and 2. Tune in Sunday to find out if she’s right.

If you're interested in adopting Prince Fish, click here.