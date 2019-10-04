Puppy Picks: Butch

Puppies are 4-0; can Butch keep their streak going?

Butch is big ole meaty boy rescued from Chatham County Animal Rescue. Butch got his fame from his incredibly unique look. He loves sleeping, snacks, and hanging out with all of his animal foster brothers and sister.

Butch thinks the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win. Will the puppies keep predicting the future? Watch this weekend and find out!

If you’re interested in adopting Buch, click here. Puppy Pick is brought you by Farah & Farah and WSAV.