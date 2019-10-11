Puppy Picks: George Clooney

This week’s predicting pooch is George Clooney. The pups are 4-1; can Georgie reclaim the winning streak?

A little about our star dog this week: George gets along with any and every dog, kids as well. He’s very timid and patient; I have never met a dog that’s as patient as Georgie is. He is completely potty trained, and he sleeps in the kennel with the door open. He isn’t super hyper, but he likes to play tug of war with you and will use his paw to pull your hand to rub his belly. Georgie is an official good boy.

George picks the Steelers. Is he right? Watch this weekend and find out.

If you’re interested in adopting George Clooney, click here. Puppy Pick is brought you by Farah & Farah and WSAV.