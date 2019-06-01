Potassium Prevails: Bananas blank Blowfish to win second-straight

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - The Savannah Bananas used a five-run fifth inning to blow a scoreless game wide open and down the Lexington County Blowfish 5-0 Friday night.

Justin McConnell started the scoring for the home team with an RBI-single, scoring Cory Heffron.

Manager Tyler Gillum brought 'Green Light Special', the philosophy of aggressive base-running, back to Historic Grayson Stadium in his second year with the team. It appears to already be paying off in 2019. Three of the next four Bananas runs came from failed pickoff attempts and alert base running.

With Friday's win, the Bananas move to 2-0 on the year in the Coastal Plain League. The team travels to play the Macon Bacon Saturday at 7 p.m.