Portal flag football advances to state championship for second straight year

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Portal Panthers flag football team is back in a familiar place — the state title game.

After a lengthy delay and a change of venue, the Panthers finally took the field and came away with an impressive 12-6 overtime win over St. Anne Pacelli in the GHSA 4A-A semifinal Monday evening. The game was supposed to be held at the Home Depot Backyard outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but rain and lightning forced the GHSA to move the game to Atlanta United’s training field.

“What a crazy day with the weather and venue change, the wet field and the wet ball,” Portal head coach Jay Reddick said. “We are a passing team, so we though that wet ball was going to hurt us. We made a change and we got it done.”

With Monday’s win, Portal has punched its ticket to the state championship game for the second year in a row.

“We’ve been there before and the two teams left, Calvary Day and Southeast Bulloch, are two excellent teams,” Reddick explained. “It’s going to be a tough battle, but we are ready and we’ve made it through the bracket and we are going to give it everything we’ve got Thursday.”

Calvary Day, the defending state champions, and Southeast Bulloch were supposed to take the field after Portal’s game for the second semifinal matchup, but were forced to postpone due to weather. The game will now take place Tuesday evening at Calvary Day School. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.