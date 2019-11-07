Points with a purpose: SEB kicker raises money for childhood cancer research

(WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch kicker Jonah Jones is playing with added motivation this season.

With each score, the junior kicker helps put points on the board for his team and raise money for childhood cancer at the same time. Jones is part of the ‘Kick-It Champions’ program with Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

Community members have pledged one-time donations or dollar amounts for every point he scores in the Yellowjackets’ 2019 football season.

“I feel like the pressure has increase but, like I said, I love the pressure,” Jones said with a smile. “Every time I put a point through the uprights I know I am helping a good cause.”

Within two days of starting the fundraiser, the community rallied together and surpassed Jones’ initial goal of $1,000. Jones has since set his new goal at $5,000 with one game left to play in the season.

Jones’ inspiration to join this movement stems from the impact this disease has had on his family.

