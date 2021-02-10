PODCAST: Remembering Jerel Richards, #SouthernNotState, and the return of GS spring sports

(WSAV) – WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete were not in Savannah when Bible Baptist School quarterback Jerel Richards was tearing teams up on Friday nights. But, following Richards’ tragic death, they did talk with people in the sports community who knew him well.

In this week’s WSAV Sports NOW podcast, you’ll find these full conversations with former Bible Baptist School football coach Kenny Conroy and former WSAV sports director Ken Slats.

Andrew and Connor also discuss the upcoming Georgia Southern-Georgia State basketball series for the Eagle men’s and women’s teams, the return of GS baseball and softball, Savannah State basketball teams dealing with another roadblock, and more!

Show Rundown:

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State men’s basketball preview (0:00 – 10:18)

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State women’s basketball (10:18 – 15:14)

Georgia Southern baseball set to make long-awaited return to diamond against No. 19 Tennessee next Friday evening (15:14 – 21:12)

Georgia Southern softball opens up season at home with ‘Bash in Boro’ this weekend (21:12 – 24:16)

Savannah State basketball teams dealt another setback (24:16 – 29:05)