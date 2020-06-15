PODCAST: RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Regardless of who wins Sunday, the RBC Heritage will be a unique tournament. Whether it’s no fans in the bleachers or social distance guidelines, South Carolina’s only PGA Tour stop is going to look different than what golf lovers are used to.

RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot came on the podcast to discuss how his staff will host a fan-less tournament, what excites him most about this stacked field of golfers, and more!

