PODCAST: How does a low-budget team navigate the pandemic?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Clovers have hosted several exhibitions and a tournament game during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to head coach Garrett Menke, there have been no positive tests among his players or staff during this time.

On top of that, Menke adds very few of his players have been forced to sit out due to COVID-19 symptoms or coming in contact with an infected person. The ones that did take time off, Menke explained, were mostly self-reported and out of an abundance of caution.

How does a low-budget team operate safely during a pandemic? In the newest edition of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast, Connor DelPrete chats with Menke about how the pandemic affects the team’s finances, ‘masking up’, and the extra steps his players are taking to make sure they can still play games on the road and at Memorial Stadium.

Also in this podcast, Menke talks about the Clovers first professional win in program history and how the momentum could bode well for the team’s upcoming UPSL season.