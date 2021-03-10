PODCAST: Georgia Southern baseball talk + a deep dive into the Savannah Arena

STATESBORO, G.A. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern Eagles came into their home matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs having beaten their in-state rivals the last four times they played, including on March 11, 2020 right before COVID-19 canceled the college baseball season.

That win streak ended on Tuesday night with a 5-2 loss marked by 10 stranded Eagle base-runners.

Georgia got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from freshman catcher Corey Collins, who would double the Bulldog lead in the third inning with another RBI single. Senior Riley King batted in another run with a firm line drive to right field to make the score 3-0 Georgia.

Georgia Southern scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth inning, when a Jarrett Brown groundout scored Christian Avant from third base.

UGA would add two more runs - one in the fifth and one in the sixth - to pad their lead. The Eagles only managed to push one more across in the bottom of the ninth on a Jason Swan double. Infielder Austin Thompson fouled out to the catcher with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to seal Georgia Southern's loss.

Jordan Jackson got the start and the loss for the Eagles, pitching four innings and allowing four earned runs.

The Eagles now sit at 6-6 on the year and will host University of Alabama-Birmingham for a three-game series starting on Friday. They will face Georgia again in Athens on April 6.