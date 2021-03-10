PODCAST: Georgia Southern baseball talk + a deep dive into the Savannah Arena

(WSAV) – In this week’s edition of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast, Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete sit down to talk about Georgia Southern baseball’s Tuesday night loss to UGA, things the Eagles likely want to fix before conference play, and what to make of the first 12 games.
Also, Oak View Group General Manager Monty Jones, Jr. joins the program to give an update on the new Savannah Arena, what it takes to get a project of this magnitude to the finish line, and what to expect from this new arena!
This week’s rundown:
- Georgia Southern baseball drops game to UGA, moves to .500 on year (0:00 – 9:00)
- Benedictine’s pitching staff is on FIRE (9:00 – 11:32)
- Spring sports wrap-around (11:32 – 16:00)
- Interview with Oak View Group General Manager Monty Jones, Jr. about the progress of the new Savannah Arena and what we should expect (16:00 – 32:43)