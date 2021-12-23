PODCAST Ep. 99: Border Bowl Roster Talk + Savannah State women’s basketball coach Cedric Baker

Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Fruitful Festivus!

Whatever you’re celebrating this year, we here at WSAV Sports hope it’s the best one yet, surrounded by friends and family and our latest podcast.

In the spirit of this week, we’re dropping the WSAV Blitz Border Bowl rosters under your tree! Andrew Goldstein breaks down what we’ve revealed so far about our annual Georgia vs. South Carolina All-Star game and previews what might be coming on our final roster announcement Thursday night!

Andrew also goes in-depth about our selection process and why the Border Bowl is so important to WSAV for reasons that go beyond the field.

Then, we talk to Cedric Baker, the head coach of the 9-0 Savannah State women’s basketball team, about why his team is off to such a strong start. Cedric also offers his opinion about the state of high school basketball in the area, any residual effects from the abbreviated COVID season and the growing buzz around HBCU Athletics.

Finally, we won’t have a podcast next week because Andrew will be in Miami for the Georgia-Michigan game, but it will return the week after that! In the meantime, Andrew will have A TON of content coming your way from the Orange Bowl, so watch out for that!

SET LIST

00:00-23:37 Border Bowl talk and updates about the weeks to come.

23:37-42:12 Cedric Baker talking Savannah State women’s hoops!