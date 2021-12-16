PODCAST Ep. 98: Signing Day Recap + Urban Meyer’s Gone (feat. senior Jags correspondent Brian Sexton)

First podcast episode without Connor! Wow, that’s said. Kinda hoping for just a chill week with not a lot going o- oh, what’s that?

*taps earpiece*

Urban Meyer did WHAT now?

Andrew Goldstein reacts to the firing of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and breaks down the series of events that have led the Jags to this point, including allegations that he kicked former placekicker Josh Lambo. (0:00-12:40)

Then comes National Signing Day discussion, with a recap of all the local guys going off to college and a discussion of top recruit Travis Hunter’s commitment to Jackson State. Could NIL have changed the recruiting landscape permanently? (12:45-21:02)

Finally, we dive back into the Meyer situation and chart out the road ahead with senior Jaguars correspondent Brian Sexton. (22:15-41:00)



