PODCAST Ep. 97: Connor’s Goodbye, Benedictine-Carver preview w/ WRBL Sports Team, Jags w/ Ashlyn Sullivan

(WSAV) – It’s a bittersweet day at WSAV.

We just saw Southeast Bulloch take home its first-ever flag football state championship and Benedictine football is going for a state title Friday, but it’s also the end of an era for our sports department.

For those of you who don’t know, weekend sports anchor and reporter Connor DelPrete has accepted a new job in Atlanta at Bally Sports South and will be leaving us on Sunday. In his last podcast as co-host, Connor and sports director Andrew Goldstein reflect on his 3+ years at the company and talk about his favorite memories on and off the job.

Yes, there are sports to talk about as well. Joining us this week is the WRBL Sports Team of Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson to help us go ‘behind enemy lines’ and see what Carver-Columbus, Benedictine football’s opponent in Friday’s 4A state title, brings to the table.

Plus, as is tradition, Jaguars insider Ashlyn Sullivan joins us to talk about the tricky James Robinson situation, potential free agent targets in the offseason, and more!

Here is this week’s rundown: