PODCAST Ep. 96: Quinn’s SSU departure, HSFB playoffs, Dawg Sports’ Jeremy Attaway, Jags w/ Ashlyn Sullivan

(WSAV) – We thought the college football coaching carousel was over….

Then, another bombshell dropped.

After turning the program around and helping to lead the program to new heights, Savannah State football head coach Shawn Quinn announced he was resigning Wednesday morning.

Our sports department discusses the sudden news, what may have led to this decision, and what to look for in the next SSU head coach.

Also, we have six area football teams left standing (including Beaufort, who is playing in the SCHSL 4A state championship Thursday night). We take a look at each of the matchups and try to predict how many teams will make it to next week’s GHSA state championships.

For interviews, we are joined by SB Nation’s ‘Dawg Sports’ managing editor Jeremy Attaway to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship and Jacksonville Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan to discuss how the offense may look different this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is this episode’s rundown: