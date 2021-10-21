PODCAST Ep. 91: Braves one win away, Savannah State preps for massive road game, LowcoSports’ Justin Jarrett

(WSAV) – The Braves are one win away from a spot in the World Ser–. Ya know what, let’s not jinx anything.

Let’s just talk about Atlanta’s impressive run in the 2021 MLB postseason and general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ season-changing acquisitions in July.

Plus, the stakes have never been higher in the Shawn Quinn-era at Savannah State. The Tigers have a road game Saturday against Albany State for sole possession of first place in the SIAC East Division. WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete discuss what the Tigers need to do to pick up the important road win.

Finally, LowcoSports’ Justin Jarrett joins the podcast to talk about May River’s upset of Beaufort and our upcoming WSAV Live Game of the Week between Hilton Head Christian and Beaufort Academy.

Here is this week’s rundown:

– Braves have three tries to close out this NLCS against the Dodgers (0:00 – 15:09)

– Savannah State @ Albany State preview (15:09 – 25:24)

– Interview with Justin Jarrett, founder and editor-in-chief of LowcoSports.com (25:24 – 47:34)