PODCAST Ep. 90: Eagles, Dawgs, and Braves (oh my!), Bananas owner Jesse Cole talks World Tour, Jags insider recaps Urban Meyer drama

(WSAV) – We back! It’s a short week for Georgia Southern, as the Eagles hope to rebound from a tough road loss to Troy with another road conference game against South Alabama Thursday night. How do the Eagles and Jaguars matchup?

Plus, College Gameday is back in Athens for #1 UGA vs. #11 Kentucky. WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete decide if the Wildcats stand a chance against this Dawgs defense.

Braves fans — we didn’t forget about you! Our crew tips their caps to Atlanta’s bullpen play in the 3-1 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS and marvels at how the Braves got to this point despite several key pieces suffering season-ending injuries.

For this week’s guests, we’ve got a pair of great ones. First, we are joined by Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole to talk about the team’s World Tour plans and some of their never-before-seen promotions.

Finally, Jacksonville Jaguars insider Ashlyn Sullivan gives us here take on the Urban Meyer situation and where the team goes from here.

Here is this week’s rundown: