PODCAST Ep. 90: Eagles, Dawgs, and Braves (oh my!), Bananas owner Jesse Cole talks World Tour, Jags insider recaps Urban Meyer drama

(WSAV) – We back! It’s a short week for Georgia Southern, as the Eagles hope to rebound from a tough road loss to Troy with another road conference game against South Alabama Thursday night. How do the Eagles and Jaguars matchup?
Plus, College Gameday is back in Athens for #1 UGA vs. #11 Kentucky. WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete decide if the Wildcats stand a chance against this Dawgs defense.
Braves fans — we didn’t forget about you! Our crew tips their caps to Atlanta’s bullpen play in the 3-1 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS and marvels at how the Braves got to this point despite several key pieces suffering season-ending injuries.
For this week’s guests, we’ve got a pair of great ones. First, we are joined by Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole to talk about the team’s World Tour plans and some of their never-before-seen promotions.
Finally, Jacksonville Jaguars insider Ashlyn Sullivan gives us here take on the Urban Meyer situation and where the team goes from here.
Here is this week’s rundown:
- Georgia Southern prepares for South Alabama on a short week (0:00 – 8:20)
- Georgia is now the #1 team in the country. Their next opponent? Another Top-15 team in Kentucky (8:20 – 18:45)
- The Atlanta Braves advance to the 2021 NLCS (18:45 – 22:00)
- Interview with Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole (22:00 – 44:20)
- Interview with Jacksonville Jaguars insider Ashlyn Sullivan (44:20 – 58:02)