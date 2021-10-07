PODCAST Ep. 89: Urban Meyer fallout, Georgia Southern run game impresses, UGA rolls over Arkansas

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

(WSAV) – Well, we knew the hiring of Urban Meyer could make the Jacksonville Jaguars more susceptible to controversy. We didn’t know that it was going to go down like this…

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete discuss the incident at the pint house, Meyer’s handling of the controversy in press conferences and where Jacksonville goes from here.

Plus, the guys give rave reviews to the Georgia Southern offense (specifically, the run game) and the Georgia Bulldog defensive line.

Finally, we preview our Live Game of the Week between Effingham County and Richmond Hill with interviews from both team’s head coaches. You can catch the game live Friday night on WSAV at 7:30 p.m.

Here is this week’s rundown:

– Urban Meyer in hot water (0:00 – 23:29)

– Georgia Southern blows out Arkansas and now turns its attention to a road game with Troy (23:29 – 29:07)

– What the Georgia Bulldogs are doing on defense is very mean. We explain. (29:07 – 36:00)

– Interview with Effingham County head football coach John Ford (36:00 – 45:07)

– Interview with Richmond Hill head football coach Matt LeZotte (45:07 – 56:38)