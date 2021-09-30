PODCAST Ep. 88: Where does Georgia Southern go from here and an interview w/ former GS LB Rashad Byrd

(WSAV) – The national search for Georgia Southern’s next head football coach is underway. As athletic director Jared Benko and the committee go looking for the next leader of this program, WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete discuss a few candidates that would/wouldn’t make sense.

Plus, former Georgia Southern star linebacker Rashad Byrd comes on the podcast to discuss his fond memories playing under Chad Lunsford, the state of the Georgia Southern football program and what he wants to see in the next coach.

Finally, Calvary Day Director of Athletics Shon Hardy talks with Andrew Goldstein about the adjustment to his new position here in the Coastal Empire, his long-term vision for the athletics department, his days as a walk-on football player at NC State and more.

Here is this week’s rundown: