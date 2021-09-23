PODCAST Ep. 87: GS football set to open Sun Belt play, SSU wraps up homestand, Savannah Pro Hockey Team president Bob

(WSAV) – We back!

WSAV’s sports team of Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete have plenty to talk about when it comes to college football this week.

After an up-and-down start to the season, Georgia Southern looks to right the ship at home Saturday evening against Sun Belt foe Louisiana. Do the Eagles have what it takes to pull off the upset?

Plus, Savannah State wraps up its homestand Saturday eveniung against SIAC opponent Morehouse. Are we missing something here…or should the Tigers roll to an easy win?

Finally, Savannah Pro Hockey Team president Bob Ohrablo hops on the podcast to give updates on the team, discuss some of the more unique team name submissions and more!

Here is this week’s rundown: